RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and two others were injured after a crash near Pisgah.

The crash happened on Stump Ridge Road on Thursday, December 7.

Rankin County Undersheriff Dwyane Thornton said three people were ejected from the vehicle after it left the roadway. One person died at the scene.

Thornton said one victim was airlifted to a local hospital, and the other was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.