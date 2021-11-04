One killed, two injured after shooting on Curtis Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday night that killed one person and injured two others.

Brianna McGowan (Courtesy: Briana McGowan’s mother)

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 27-year-old Briana McGowan was shot once in the chest in the 5100 Block of Curtis Street around 10:00 p.m. McGowan was transported by private vehicle to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and rushed into surgery. She died from her injuries.

The 31-year-old male victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle when he was shot once in the arm by an unknown suspect. He was allegedly waiting with McGowan to buy shoes. Police said he is expected to survive.

The third victim was struck by a stray bullet while driving on Curtis Street. She was shot in the side, but she’s expected to be okay.

The mother of McGowan has started a GoFundMe in honor of her daughter.