MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured in separate shootings.

McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy said the first shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3 in the 200 block of Chestnut Street.

Cloy said John Lang and DeAndre Lange were shot multiple times by Charles Bullock, Jr., who later turned himself in to police.

Charles Bullock, Jr. (Courtesy: McComb Police Dept.)

DeAndre was released from the hospital, and John was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

The second shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3 in the 400 block of Earl Street.

Cloy said Cody Gallagher, 20, died at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. Investigators are searching for three men in connection to the shooting.