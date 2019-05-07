One local teen says she graduated with the help of The Salvation Army

The “Night at the Shelter” or in Jackson’s case, “Day at the Shelter” took place Tuesday as a way to educate community members on the services provided at The Salvation Army.

WJTV 12’s Shay O’Connor spoke with a teen who said she would not have graduated if it were not for the shelter.

Nineteen-year-old Kourtnee King said she became homeless while trying to commute back and forth to college.

Kourtnee King ” When I started school it was all good until I started losing money driving back and forth back and forth.”

Kings mom had recently died. She said at the time she became homeless, she was commuting from her grandmother’s house in Louisiana to Delta Technical College everyday. She almost gave up.

“I didn’t have the finances. There would be times I’d stay in my car in Jackson. I knew it wasn’t safe. I knew I couldn’t do it forever or for the rest of the school year. That’s when I started staying here,” said King.

King said the shelter had been providing her a free room, food, a church and a place to study since November. Just last Friday, she finished a Dental Assistance Program. Earning a certificate of completion. King said she owed it to the center, and her mom who she knows has continued to guide her.

King said “I was just thinking this whole time I couldn’t do it without her. But I did. I know she’s proud of me. If it wasn’t for The Salvation Army I wouldn’t have graduated.”

Michelle Hartfield said Kourtnee’s situation was one of many The Salvation Army takes on. The goal is to always let community members know that these services are available, and to provide that extra encouragement along the way.

Hartfield said ” That little bit of encouragement that you can do this. There is a path up and out. We at The Salvation Army is here to help people find that path.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the services provided at The Salvation Army are encouraged to visit one of the locations.