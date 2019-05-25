One man dead, 2 injured after graduation party in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss.(WJTV) – A man is dead after shots rang out during a graduation party in Port Gibson Friday night.

Police Chief Calvin Jackson reports officers responded to the Claiborne County Convention Center for multiple gunshots fired.

When officers arrived at the center they located Arsenio Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Jackson says two others were as well, including an adult male who was airlifted to UMMC and a 15-year-old boy.

The teenager told police he was walking to his grandmother’s house near the convention center when he was shot in the left buttocks.

Jackson explained there were well over 100 people at the graduation, and an argument possibly led to the shooting.

At this time, police are still searching for a suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Gibson Police Department of Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department.