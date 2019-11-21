One new Mississippi case of vaping illness reported

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With one in four teenagers now using e-cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports one additional identified case of a vaping-related lung illness in Mississippi, bringing the state total to 10 with one death.

MSDH says most of the identified cases have been in individuals between 18 and 34 years of age, with two being in adults 35 years of age or older.

There have been 2,172 cases of lung illness reported from 49 states as of November 13.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified vitamin E acetate as a chemical of concern among those who have reported lung illness from vaping. This chemical can be used as an additive in vaping ore-cigarette products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). However, other substances and product sources are also still under investigation as there may be more than one cause of this outbreak.

The latest national and state findings suggest that products containing THC that were obtained from informal sources (friends, family, online dealer, etc.) are linked to most of the lung illness cases and play a major role in the outbreak.

Until an exact cause of the illness has been determined, the CDC recommends the following actions:

Refrain from using e-cigarettes or vaping products containing THC, particularly from informal sources.

If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes.

If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported above, see your healthcare provider.

Do not modify or add any substances to e-cigarette products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including those purchased through retail establishments.

For more information click here.