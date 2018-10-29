Local News

One percent tax funds new roadwork

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The city of Jackson's one- percent sales tax initiative is finally paying off by funding a multi-million dollar road project. 

Road resurfacing will soon begin on Clinton Boulevard, between Shaw Road and Magnolia Road in Jackson.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and other city officials were announced a $3.5 million  resurfacing plan, called "the one- percent project.”

"We want our citizens to know that we hear them. We want them to know where their one-percent dollars are going. So we're excited about this project. And we're excited about demonstrating the city's ability to put this money into the work that must take place." 

City leaders say this project is just the beginning. Officials say they know the city still faces many infrastructure problems.
 

