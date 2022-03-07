LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person died in a Lawrence County house fire on Saturday, March 5.

The Daily Leader reported Monticello and Lawrence County Fire Departments responded to the fire around 8:37 a.m. on Henry Cox Road. Firefighters went into the home to put out the fire coming from the back. The body of the victim was found at the seat of the fire.

Lawrence County Coroner Sandra Lambert said the name of the victim will not be released until identification can be confirmed.

The fire is under investigation by the Lawrence County Fire Marshal and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office.