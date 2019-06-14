One Person Killed after Train Hits Car Video Video

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - One person is dead after the vehicle they were in was hit by a train while crossing the railroad tracks in Copiah County. It happened around 7:30PM on Thursday in north Crystal Springs near County Line Road and Railroad Lane. The vehicle ended up underneath the train and was carried for some distance.

According to authorities, Carey Nick died, 32, as a result of the accident.

Victor Jenkins, 31, is in critical condition at the UMMC. He was airlifted Thursday night.

The railroad crossing does not have any crossing lights or safety arms.

Pamela Crisland, who lives nearby, described the scene, "I walked up on the accident and I saw the two males that were in the vehicle. Right now being in the wreck, so I mean I probably won't go to sleep tonight because if I hear another train tonight I'm going to get up cause I live right by this track. So anyone coming this way crossing this track please be careful for me."

This is a developing story. WJTV 12 will keep it updated as information comes in.