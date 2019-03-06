One pleads, two arrested for child pornography

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 32-year-old Andrew Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Two Mississippi men face charges for downloading child pornography while another pleads guilty to the same crime.

32-year-old Andrew Smith will spend 10 years in prison for child exploitation for possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced to 20 years with 10 years to serve, 10 years suspended and 10 years on supervised probation.

Smith must register as a sex offender upon release from prison.

He must pay $1,000 to the Mississipi Crime Victims Fund and an additional $1,000 to the Children's Trust Fund.

Smith was arrested in Feb. 2017.

In two separate cases, Robert Micahel Lundstrom II was arrested Monday and Jacob Brent Fitzgerald was arrested Tuesday after suspicious online activity.

Both men were booked into the Lauderdale County jail with bond sets at $5,000.

If convicted, 30-year-old Lundstrom and 24-year-old Fitzgerald could face up to 40 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.

