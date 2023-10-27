JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023, near E. Capitol Street in Jackson. Police said they were notified by a concerned citizen that someone had been shot.

Investigators said the victim, who was shot in the leg, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125.