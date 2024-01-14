MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are investigating after one teenager was killed and another was injured during a shooting.

The shooting happened on Saturday, January 13 near the intersection of Beech Street and Sedgewick Street.

McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy said 18-year-old Joshua Bullock was shot multiple times. He died at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.

According to Cloy, a 15-year-old was grazed during the shooting. The teen was not treated.

The police chief said there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the McComb Police Department.