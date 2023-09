WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are working to find the suspect who robbed a Dollar General store.

Deputies said the armed robbery happened at the Dollar General on Tiffintown Road shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.

Warren County deputies are working to find the suspect who robbed a Dollar General store. (Courtesy: Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Warren County deputies are working to find the suspect who robbed a Dollar General store. (Courtesy: Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Warren County deputies are working to find the suspect who robbed a Dollar General store. (Courtesy: Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery can contact the Lt. Rollison at 610-636-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).