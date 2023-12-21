JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) responded to a disturbing call Thursday at Sunset Apartments where a one-year-old was found unresponsive.

JPD and AMR responded to the call around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the small child was pronounced dead shortly after being transferred to UMMC. Wade was disturbed by the amount of trauma and bruising on the child’s body.

“Yesterday, we celebrated so many children at our police academy with the Christmas toy drive. And now today, I’m here talking about a one-year-old that was brutally beating,” Wade said.

JPD said the mother and a neighbor are currently persons of interest. They are also looking for another person of interest.

This is a developing story.