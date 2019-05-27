JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - UPDATE: At 6:15 p.m., Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said they are no longer looking for the child because the man who took her is her "biological father" and the two unmarried parents both have custody.

A mother needs help from the public in searching for a missing one-year-old girl.

Officers are looking for little Malia O'Quinn. Her mother, Carlita Newell, says she was last seen Saturday at the Exxon station on the corner of Ridgewood Road and County Line Road, with her father Keyshawn O'Quinn, who witnesses say was "dangling" the child by her arm.

Witnesses say the baby girl was crying and screaming "mommy," and when confronted, he drove off with her.

Newell says that Keyshawn has a mental illness and desperately wants her child back.

"Please, if you see him, this man is not stable. He is mentally ill and he has a little baby," she said.

"If anybody has any information, please just let us know."

Newell says her baby was last seen with Keyshawn in a Black Chevy Equinox, with the license plate number HNC 8097.

They are believed to be heading to Louisiana, according to authorities.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or Jackson Police.