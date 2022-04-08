JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Operation Shoestring hosted a water filter distribution Friday, April 8, 2022, for all of their program’s families.

Operation Shoestring’s purpose of the distribution was to ensure that families have access to clean, lead-free water. Organizers believe this will help out on the cost of having to buy clean water.

The water filters were distributed to families Operation Shoestring serve as they were picking up their children from the afterschool care program.

“Most of all, I’m just really happy that we’re able to provide something to the families based off their needs,” said Star Pool, Operation Shoestring’s Parent Initiative Coordinator.

Parents of Operation Shoestring were thrilled with the water filters.

“I feel great about this!” said Tonya Lindsey, an Operation Shoestring grandparent. “I think it will cut back on a lot from my daughter having to buy so much water.”

“Well, it’s good for the filters you know the kids are drinking clean water. Now you don’t have to worry about going to the store buying cases of water,” said Valarie Funches, an Operation Shoestring parent.

Organizers look forward to doing this again while expanding their services within the community.