Operation to combat violent crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a spike in violent crime in Jackson, the feds announced the result of a new operation that led to more than two dozen arrests.

The U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst held a news conference at the Cochran Federal Courthouse.

Hurst specifically addressed an operation that took place from last Tuesday through Friday.

25 arrests were made in Jackson during that time period. Four of them were murder suspects.

Attorney Hurst says officials from about seven different sheriff’s offices throughout the state, along with Jackson Police Department. and other state agencies worked together to put this operation together. This comes after a spike in crime over the last three weeks.

Hurst says he wants to continue these operations.

At the news conference, Hurst took issue with some judges for letting repeat offenders out of jail. He also talked specifically about getting guns off the streets of Jackson, along with drugs and gang problems.

He says what’s happening in the capital city is a problem for the entire state.

