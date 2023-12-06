JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Parts of the City of Jackson have been labeled as food deserts because people have limited access to affordable healthy food options.

United Way of the Capital Area, Atmos Energy and We Are One United Methodist Church partnered to launch The Good Project: Gardens Out of Deserts.

Organizers said the garden will grow fresh food all year round. The food will be used to feed the community and to teach people how to grow healthy food on their own.

“We want to teach our community how to grow food. And also, we have a food pantry here at the church, and we also want to grow food for the community to make sure that there’s fresh vegetables, fresh fruit,” said Pastor Jerry Mannery, with We Are One United Methodist Church.

“Giving back to the community and bringing people together in order to make make a community and make a serious impact in the community. And we think through this project will be able to provide great resources, great services for the community around the topic of food insecurities,” said Nikki McCelleis, president and CEO of United Way of the Capital Area.

Organizers said they’re currently in the teaching phase of the project, but the garden will continue to expand.