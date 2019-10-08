Organizations clean streets ahead of JSU homecoming

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State’s homecoming is just days away and local organizations are teaming up to clean the streets ahead of the big weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. organizers with JSU as well as citizens, bankers, community workers along with city and county workers are cleaning the stretch of road from Interstate 20 to University Boulevard.

12 News spoke with Vernon Hartley about the efforts.

President of Board with Keep Jackson Beautiful Vernon Hartley says, “We have a beautiful community. We have a wonderful HBCU in Jackson State right here. We want to present a nice vision for our visitors to see.”

About 15 volunteers were out this morning removing weeds and clearing the areas.

Organizers say if you want to help out just visit crews at the corner of University and Terry Road.