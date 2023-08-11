JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents, who are in need, received some extra help from the Salvation Army on Friday.

Atmos Energy partnered with the Salvation Army to help people who have experienced recent power outages. The company donated $5,000 to go toward food boxes and gift cards for the local community.

Hundreds of cars lined up for the giveaway on Friday.

“We received a phone call from Councilman Stokes several weeks ago concerned about the citizens in his ward, about the recent outages and some of the elderly citizens asked, ‘What could Atmos Energy do to support?’ But we were all already thinking about what was going on in the community, and it was a no brainer for us to partner with the Salvation Army, Major Delaney, Yalonda Alexander, the whole team,” said Bobby Moore with Atmos Energy.

Energy officials said they care about the safety of the community and will continue to provide help any way they can.

Jackson residents said they’re blessed to have people who care about them and want to help.

“It’s not enough you can say. A lot of elderly people lost food, and they are trying to fill the gap. We’re trying to make sure that the elderly in this community, the senior citizens will not eat contaminated food,” said Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3.