JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition (MRRC) and 501CTHREE will launch the Water Box at the Sykes Park Community Center in Jackson.

The Water Box will provide clean, safe water distributions to Jackson and the surrounding community starting Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022.

“Our mission at the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition is to listen to the needs of our community and find solutions to the problems their facing. Collaborating with 501CTHREE to provide clean drinkable water to our community allows us to accomplish a small part of our larger goal–making our community whole,” said Rukia Lumumba, People’s Advocacy Institute’s Executive Director.

The Water Box with Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition was made possible by a donation by The Solutions Project.