JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers announced the first Juneteenth Jackson Expo on Tuesday. The expo will be a key part of Jackson’s bicentennial celebration.

The event will take place at the New Horizon Event Complex Grounds.

On Friday, June 17, the celebration will get underway with tailgating, a car show and fireworks. There will be a financial freedom seminar on Saturday, June 18, as well as a free concert by Blues legend Bobby Rush.

On Sunday, June 19, the city will honor fathers with a ceremony and a gospel concert on Father’s Day.