JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The annual Mississippi Comic Con is finally here, and vendors are gearing up for this weekend’s festivities.

The Mississippi Comic Con will be celebrating its 9th anniversary at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.

The event is hosted by VXV events and features an anime convention from 120 different participating vendors. Participants are able to purchase souvenirs, attend Q&As with celebrity guests, and participate in free arcade games.

Jay Branch, owner of VXV events, said they expect more attendees this year. In 2021, they had 15,000 attendees.

“We’ve grown so much. We’re happy to be a very big event one of the biggest in Mississippi,” said Branch. “It’s a lot of hard work, but we’re excited.”

The Mississippi Comic Con will also have different vendors that features comic artists that make personalized comic books and art.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale for $30 and $50 for the entire weekend. Tickets at the door will be $40 and $60 for the weekend. Children under the ages of 10 are free with paid adult admission.

To purchase tickets, click here.