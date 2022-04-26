JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2nd annual Mississippi Mudbug Festival will take place at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds Wednesday, April 27, through Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Festivities include live entertainment, carnivals, fair rides, and crawfish boils. Neighbors in the area are encouraged to come out. The Back-Porch restaurant is providing the crawfish for the event.

“Last year, we had thousands of people come out to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds to enjoy this great event, and we are expecting the same amount to come back this year,” explained Michael Lasseter, Chairman of the Mississippi Fair Commission.

According to Lasseter, the festival will have 20 plus rides for neighbors to enjoy. Various food, clothing, and craft vendors will be on site. Tickets to the event are free, however parking is $10 per car. You can purchase tickets online or at the gate. The festival is set to start at 5:00 p.m.