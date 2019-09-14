Oseola McCarthy’s home to serve as a reminder of generosity

McCarthy's life of service to be memorialized

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – The wood-frame home where a Mississippi washerwoman lived as she scrimped to create a scholarship fund has been moved to a museum district honoring African American accomplishments.

The Hattiesburg home of the late Oseola McCarty was placed in a tax sale in 2017. The Hattiesburg American reports the local convention commission bought it.

Late last month, the home was moved a few blocks from its original site. It will be restored and turned into a museum.

McCarty attended school until the sixth grade and washed clothes for a living, saving money to help students needing financial assistance.

She was 91 when she died in 1999. She left about $150,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi, and the Oseola McCarty Endowed Scholarship was created.

