JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced a police recruit passed away on Monday, May 1.

They said the recruit, who has not been identified, was training to be a police officer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). He was a former firefighter with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD).

“Our hearts go out to this young man’s family and members of his recruiting class during this difficult time,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Officials said training at the Jackson Training Academy has been suspended and grief counselors are on scene. JPD has requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts break for this young man, his family and the JPD/JFD communities,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. “We wish his family love and strength as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”