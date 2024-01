CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced a planned Entergy outage will impact drivers on Thursday, January 11.

From 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the outage will impact the traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 80 and Clinton Raymond Road.

Officials said stop signs will be placed at the intersection during the outage. Drivers are encouraged to treat the intersection as a four-way stop during this time.