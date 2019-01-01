Outback Bowl Watch Party

JACKSON, Miss. - Today (1/1/19) is the day Bulldog fans have been waiting for since the clock hit triple zeroes at the Egg Bowl. Mississippi State is set to take on Iowa, for the first time ever, in football. Maroon Nation has descended on Tampa, Florida for the 2019 Outback Bowl. If you didn't make the trip to the Sunshine State, you can still find plenty of like-minded individuals at the Capitol Grill in Jackson. The restaurant is hosting a watch party starting at 11:00 a.m. That's about the same time as kickoff between the Bullies and Hawkeyes.