Local News

Outback Bowl Watch Party

Wrap Capitol Grill in Maroon and White

By:

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 07:46 AM CST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 07:46 AM CST

JACKSON, Miss. - Today (1/1/19) is the day Bulldog fans have been waiting for since the clock hit triple zeroes at the Egg Bowl. Mississippi State is set to take on Iowa, for the first time ever, in football. Maroon Nation has descended on Tampa, Florida for the 2019 Outback Bowl. If you didn't make the trip to the Sunshine State, you can still find plenty of like-minded individuals at the Capitol Grill in Jackson. The restaurant is hosting a watch party starting at 11:00 a.m. That's about the same time as kickoff between the Bullies and Hawkeyes.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18