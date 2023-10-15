PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi announced its plans to host a job fair on Wednesday, October 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside its food court.

Several brands are looking to hire full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers for the holiday season. Outlets General Manager Carlos Hernandez is looking for employees to help the outlet mall expand.

“Our brands that are hiring offer great benefits and a fun and energetic atmosphere, and we encourage anyone looking to grow in their career to attend this event or share with someone they may know seeking employment,” Hernandez said.

At least 12 employers within the outlet mall plan to attend the event on October 18. They recommend job applicants be dressed for success for the event where they’ll meet store managers and team members. Resumes are not required but are encouraged. Bring a cell phone or other wireless device to apply digitally on the brand’s websites.

With Marshalls’ grand opening quickly approaching, several dozen new team members need to be hired for its Pearl location. Other brands hiring include Michael Kors, Polo Ralph Lauren, Chico’s, Lane Bryant, Adidas, China Wok, Sumo Hibachi and more. Outlets of Mississippi is also taking applications for janitorial and maintenance services and the welcome center.

Some of these departments and others currently have job opportunities listed on the Outlets of Mississippi website. If you cannot attend or want to view a full listing of stores that are now hiring, visit OutletsofMS.com/jobs. For sales, upcoming events, and a full directory, visit OutletsofMS.com