Over $10K in toys collected during Jackson Christmas Toy Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) and 99 Jams (WJMI) collected over $10,000 in donations during their Christmas Toy Drive.

WJMI employees said the drive brought in over $10,000 in toys, bikes, electronics and more. This year, over 50 families were selected to receive the donations.

“We greatly appreciate the community and every organization that gives their time and support to help us with this magnificent event,” said Alpha Media Jackson Operations Manager and Content Director Stan Branson.