Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Over 13,000 without power in metro area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Alcorn's Natchez campus closed Monday due to power outage (Image 1)_15427

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As a result of the current tropical storm, thousands of Entergy customers are without power. Below is the list of outages by county in the metro:

ADAMS 4,164
AMITE 1,651
CLAIBORNE 65
COPIAH 816
FRANKLIN280
GRENADA42
HINDS 2,485
HUMPHREYS 5
JEFFERSON 62
LAWRENCE 69
LINCOLN 255
MADISON 19
PIKE 1,507
RANKIN 19
SCOTT 67
SIMPSON 4
WALTHALL 153
WARREN 1,291
WEBSTER 7
WILKINSON 2,481

Click here for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories