Over 13,000 without power in metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As a result of the current tropical storm, thousands of Entergy customers are without power. Below is the list of outages by county in the metro:
|ADAMS
|4,164
|AMITE
|1,651
|CLAIBORNE
|65
|COPIAH
|816
|FRANKLIN
|280
|GRENADA
|42
|HINDS
|2,485
|HUMPHREYS
|5
|JEFFERSON
|62
|LAWRENCE
|69
|LINCOLN
|255
|MADISON
|19
|PIKE
|1,507
|RANKIN
|19
|SCOTT
|67
|SIMPSON
|4
|WALTHALL
|153
|WARREN
|1,291
|WEBSTER
|7
|WILKINSON
|2,481
