RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the Taylorsville Water Association issued a boil water notice for 1,692 customers in the Rankin County area.

Water system officials notified MSDH about a system wide pressure loss due to one or more leaks.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified of the test results.