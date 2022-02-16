JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) and the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) reported 88 wildfires have burned 4,714 acres across Mississippi as of Wednesday, February 16.

NWS reported one wildfire in Rankin County near the Pearl River has reached up to 1,000 acres in size. Other wildfires are still ongoing.

MFC officials said gusty winds and dry conditions are causing favorable conditions for wildfires. Officials are encouraging Mississippians to avoid burning, not dispose of cigarettes on the ground and avoid letting trailer chains drag on the highway.

