Over 900 clothing items donated to Jackson schools during “Pile O’ Pants” drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson’s Junior League Jumble donated more than 900 articles of clothing to the Jackson Public School District (JPS) for its annual “Pile O’ Pants” drive on Friday, December 3.

In total, Jumble donated 911 pairs of uniform pants, skorts and shorts to the school district. The clothing was given to children in need in the city.

Jumble provides affordable goods to the Jackson community to help support the League’s mission. “Pile O’ Pants” is one of 30 of the groups initiatives.