Over a dozen children adopted in Hinds County right before Christmas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi College School of Law hosted the “Home for the Holidays Mass Adoption Celebration” on Monday, December 13. More than a dozen children were adopted ahead of Christmas.

Under the supervision of an attorney, law students worked on the cases throughout the semester. The goal was to get the children adopted before the holidays.

“What better gift to give these children in foster care than a permanent family for Christmas? So, our goal was to make sure that we finalized these adoptions before the Christmas holidays so they could celebrate with their new families,” explained Attorney Crystal Welch, a professor at the Mississippi College School of Law.

Many of the families waited years for the moment. They said it was a day that they’ll never forget.