Over a pound of edible THC candy seized during traffic stop near Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s Special Operations Officers seized over a pound of edible THC Marijuana Candy during a traffic stop near Clinton.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies stopped a white Ford F-150 on I-20 near the Natchez Trace on Thursday morning just before noon for a traffic violation when they discovered the illegal drugs.

The driver was identified as Christopher Arthur Blanchard, 36 of Brooksville, Florida.

He faces felony possession of Marijuana. Blanchard is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.