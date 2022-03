Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Children’s Hospital will host the Over the Edge on Saturday, April 23 at the District at Eastover.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to rappel down the five-story One Eastover Center.

Proceeds from the event will help support patients at Children’s of Mississippi.

To register as a team or individually, click here.