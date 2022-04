VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be overnight closures of Clay Street in Vicksburg.

The closures will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, 2022. All lanes of Clay Street underneath Interstate 20 in Vicksburg will be closed during that time.

The closure will allow MDOT crews to remove rails from I-20 eastbound. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.