AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be overnight lane closures on State Route 24 in Amite County.

The closures will be on the highway between Velma Street and State Route 567. The closures will be from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. starting Monday, March 13 until Saturday, March 25.

Crews will perform mill and overlay work in the area.

Flagmen will be present to direct traffic. MDOT officials said drivers should remain alert for roadside workers and flagmen.