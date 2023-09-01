JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials announced overnight lane closures for Interstate 20 and Interstate 55.

The work will take place from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. It will begin the evening of Wednesday, September 6, 2023, and last through May 2024.

According to MDOT officials, the work will take place on I-20 from McRaven Road in Hinds County to Pearson Road in Rankin County and I-55 from McDowell Road to the Pearl River north of I-20.

Officials said the purpose of the work is to remove the existing damaged surface in preparation for a more extensive project that will take place at a later date. This project includes milling off the top layer of asphalt to provide a smoother riding surface. New transitions will be milled and paved along bridges and ramps throughout the project.

Drivers are advised to slow down, be on high alert for roadside crews and posted signage, and anticipate a moderate traffic impact during the overnight lane closures.