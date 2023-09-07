VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg next week.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closures will affect all lanes of I-20 East before the state line and only the inside lane for I-20 West in Vicksburg.

Crews will remove and replace overhead interstate signage.

The closure will begin at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12 and last until 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13.

During the intermittent closures, drivers should expect a heavy traffic impact. They’re encouraged to plan ahead and seek an alternate route.