JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced temporary lane closures in Rankin County.

The closures will take place at the intersection of U.S. 80 at State Route 18 in Rankin County. Officials said the closures will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., beginning Sunday, November 5 through Wednesday, November 8.

Crews will perform mill and overlay work in conjunction with the East Metro Corridor project.

Although traffic will remain passible at the intersection, drivers are advised to slow down and be alert for roadside crews during hours of operation.