HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced overnight ramp closures along Interstate 20.

The closures will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., Monday, September 11 through Friday, September 15. All work is weather dependent.

MDOT officials said the closures will take place at the following locations:

Ellis Ave. south ramp to I-20 west to close overnight Monday, September 11.

Gallatin St. ramp to I-20 west to close overnight Tuesday, September 12.

Gallatin St. ramp to I-20 west to close overnight Wednesday, September 13.

Terry Rd. south ramp to I-20 west to close overnight Thursday, September 14.

The ramp closures are part of the ongoing I-20/I-55 roadwork.

Drivers are advised to slow down, be on high alert for roadside crews and posted signage and anticipate a moderate traffic impact during the overnight lane closures.