Oxford police officer charged with murder

OXFORD, Miss (WJTV) - Oxford Police Officer Matthew Paul Kinne faces murder charges and investigators say they believe he was involved in an intimate relationship with the victim.

Dominique Clayton was found dead in Oxford on Sunday. Few details surrounding her death have been released. At that point, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist in the investigation.

The agents began an independent investigation which led to the officer's arrest. According to Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher, the department will not hide behind their badge to make sure the case is examined thoroughly.

Commissioner Fisher stated, “MBI is working this homicide with the same due diligence and fact-finding determination as they do in each and every case.”

Kinne is being held in the Panola County Jail pending a court appearance.