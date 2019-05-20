Oxford to install additional parking meters

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A north Mississippi city will buy 118 new parking meters as it continues to try to manage parking demand in its downtown.



The Oxford Eagle reports aldermen have approved the purchase, with meters to be installed after Oxford's new parking garage opens this fall.



The new meters will be slightly farther from courthouse square than current ones. They will cost 75 cents per hour rather than $1.25 per hour for current meters.



The meters will be installed in seven areas. The city for now won't install meters around Oxford-University Methodist Church. Officials fear meters there might cause people to park in a garage the church is building.



Aldermen bought meters for spaces around the church, agreeing they could be used as future replacements for current meters if not installed.