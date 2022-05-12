JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and Homeland Security found bags of pills, which were identified as Oxycodone.

Investigators conducted an investigation at a location on Interstate 55 near Elton Road in South Jackson on May 5, 2022.

During the investigation, a K-9 alerted on a container. Authorities obtained a search warrant for the container and found 22 clear bags containing the pills. The street value of the pills is $600,000.

According to authorities, no suspects were at the location during the investigation. However, investigators expect to make arrests in the future.

If anyone has any information on this case, contact the Hinds County Sheriff Office at 601-974-2900.