Pacesetter Gallery to host Louis Armstrong’s birthday soiree in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Pacesetter Gallery will host Louis Armstrong’s Birthday Soiree on Thursday, August 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at its in Flowood.

In honor of Armstrong, the event will feature traditional jazz standards performed by Matt Gross on trumpet and Andrew J. Lewis on keyboards.

“We plan to host a themed event at the gallery each month to offer a fun family outing for members of the community,” said Keri Davis, owner of Pacesetter Gallery. “What better way to kick off this monthly tradition than by celebrating the birth of the jazz great, Louis Armstrong.”

The event is free and open to the public and will feature light food and refreshing beverages.