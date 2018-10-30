Panicked about panic attacks? WJTV 12 Special Report. Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A panic attack is when a person experiences the sudden onset of intense fear.

The person can be triggered by anything they are fearful of or it can be something completely spontaneous.

More than three million cases of panic attacks are reported in the U.S. each year.

According to UMMC Chief of Psychiatry, Dr. Scott Rodgers, the disorder falls under a particular umbrella. Genetics, stress, and changes in brain function can play a role but treatment is highly effective.

"It's not caused by abusing drugs or an underlying medical condition, like a heart condition or asthma or hypothyroidism or anything like that. You've ruled all that out. You have these recurrent, unexplained, unexpected panic attacks - that's called panic disorder. and it's a treatable condition."

Tonight WJTV 12’s Melanie Christopher will tell you more about the treatments available and why no one should have to suffer from the debilitating episodes, that's tonight at 6.



