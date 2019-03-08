Parenting 101: Father involvement matters

Local News

Study looks at results of active father involvement

By:

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 06:06 PM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 06:06 PM CST

One out of every three kids in America lives in a home without their biological father present.

Many studies focus on how a mother's involvement in her child's life affects their brain development but what about dad?

Here's more in today's Parenting 101. The science is in and it shows fathers may be just as essential to a child's development as a mother.

Researchers out of Australia observed more than 3,200 kids and their fathers as they interacted. Then the kids were given a vocabulary test.  Researchers found kids whose fathers spent more time with them had greater gains in cognitive development.

The study also suggests the type of activities fathers use to engage with their children matter.

So fathers, try reading, playing games, or doing homework with your child; these activities allow kids to exercise their thinking and language skills. which can provide a foundation for future academic success.

On an interesting note, a father's educational background didn't impact the child. The most important factor? Involvement.
 

