Parenting 101: Study on ‘helicopter’ parents

Parents have always been told parental involvement is the key to their child’s academic success.

But, is there a point where being involved is more of a hindrance than a help? A study from two universities details the best ways to help your child thrive in school.

Here’s more in this week’s Parenting 101.

Helping with homework has always been considered a bonus for kids. Now, a new study finds those advantages start fading in middle school.

“Curriculum has changed definitely since I learned math.”

Professor Harris and his colleagues also found that reading out loud to young children made a difference, as did talking to older students about their college plans. Also, talking about the importance of school is associated with increases in math and reading.

“They just kind of encourage us to get better and that we will get there.”

The study also finds parents can improve kids’ academic performance by placing them in a classroom of a teacher with a good reputation.